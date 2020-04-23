



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rep. Mike Kelly says he’s feeling much better four weeks after testing positive for Coronavirus.

The Butler County native who is a U.S. congressman was diagnosed at a drive-through unit at Butler Memorial Hospital during the week of St. Patrick’s Day.

Rep. Kelly told KDKA’s Jon Delano it was that week that he first felt symptoms, like energy loss, appetite loss, loss of taste, muscle spasms and tremendous chill.

However, he did not have the respiratory issues that might have required hospitalization.

“More than anything else was being chilled, really cold, just chilled to be bone, and trying to get warmed up again,” Rep. Kelly said. “Then, the exhaustion part, with a lot of muscle spasms, base of my neck, across the top of my back.”

Rep. Kelly says he also lost 30 pounds while fighting COVID-19.

Rep. Kelly: “I lost 30 pounds in about a 10-day period.”

Delano: “You lost 30 pounds?”

Rep. Kelly: “Yes, I joke I’m wearing clothes I haven’t worn since grade school. But having said all that, listen, it’s tough to get through. It is really tough and for those that have, on top of those symptoms, the respiratory problems, that is a real tough deal.”

Rep. Kelly says it’s taken about a month, but he now feels completely recovered.

He’s back to work and will host a telephone town hall about the coronavirus Friday at 4 p.m.

