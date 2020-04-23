



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Starbucks is extending its offer of free coffee for workers who are on the frontlines fighting coronavirus.

Starbucks will now offer free brewed coffee to first responders and frontline healthcare workers across the U.S. and Canada through May 31.

Since the initiative started on March 25, Starbucks has given more than 1 million cups of brewed coffee to these workers.

To all the healthcare workers and first responders, you are not alone. As you serve your communities, we're proud to serve you with 1 million free cups of coffee and counting. Thank you for all you do. 💚☕ pic.twitter.com/TjUYSdHkMD — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) April 23, 2020

“The offer explains that any customer who identifies as a first responder or front-line worker supporting the health care industry will receive tall, brewed coffee (hot or iced) at no charge – including police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff and medical researchers,” Starbucks says in a press release.

“This initiative builds on Starbucks commitment to serving our communities in a constructive role through the lens of our Mission and Values and supporting the millions of the heroic first responders and front-line health care workers who cannot stay home.”