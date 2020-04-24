



NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – A 2-year-old boy allegedly beaten by his mother’s boyfriend has died.

He was found unresponsive last month at a home on Fifth Avenue in New Kensington. He was taken to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh and has been there until his death.

Police arrested Keith Lilly Jr. earlier this month. He faces charges of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children.

Investigators say Lilly attacked the child, leaving him with a fractured skull, a brain bleed, significant bruising, bodily injuries to the eyes and mouth, other fractures in the process of healing and indications of past sexual abuse.

Neighbor Shannell Felton told KDKA she knew the little boy well.

“He’s loving, shows a lot of care, just a kid, just a 2-year-old little boy,” said Felton.

Police tell KDKA more charges are pending.

