BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Confirms 38,652 Total Cases, 1,492 Deaths
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Aggravated Assault, Endangering The Welfare Of A Child, Local TV, New Kensington, Westmoreland County


NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – A 2-year-old boy allegedly beaten by his mother’s boyfriend has died.

He was found unresponsive last month at a home on Fifth Avenue in New Kensington. He was taken to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh and has been there until his death.

(Photo Credit: Provided)

Police arrested Keith Lilly Jr. earlier this month. He faces charges of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children.

Investigators say Lilly attacked the child, leaving him with a fractured skull, a brain bleed, significant bruising, bodily injuries to the eyes and mouth, other fractures in the process of healing and indications of past sexual abuse.

(Source: City of New Kensington Police Department)

Neighbor Shannell Felton told KDKA she knew the little boy well.

“He’s loving, shows a lot of care, just a kid, just a 2-year-old little boy,” said Felton.

Police tell KDKA more charges are pending.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments