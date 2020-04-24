



PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,599 additional positive cases of Coronavirus statewide Friday.

That brings the statewide total to 38,652. The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

In addition, state health officials are confirming 1,492 deaths statewide.

To see new trend statistics from the state, visit the Health Department’s website here.

State health officials say 147,491 patients have tested negative for the virus.

State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said, “As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing. We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

The entire state remains under a Stay-At-Home Order. Also, all non-life-sustaining businesses have been ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely.

A mandate is also now in place for mask-wearing if you are going out for essentials.

