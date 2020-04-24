



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pirates Charities and pitcher Trevor Williams are teaming up to support the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank through the Home Plate Project.

They are directing a $30,000 contribution to fund a drive-up food distribution event with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank on April 27 in Duquesne. The event will provide meals for up to 1,000 families in need.

We have teamed up with the Home Plate Project to support @PghFoodBank and families in need throughout Pittsburgh. We’re all in this together 💛If you can, please help us support families in need: https://t.co/K1jWCK92fK — Trevor Williams (@MeLlamoTrevor) April 24, 2020

Home Plate Project is a MLB-wide initiative in partnership with Garth Brooks’ Teammates for Kids Foundation and Adam Wainwright and Kyle Gibson’s Big League Impact.

“I am honored to again work with these incredible groups and make an impact locally with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to support children and families throughout Pittsburgh,” Williams said in a press release.

“The idea of the Home Plate Project is to support some of the most vulnerable in our communities and during this pandemic, we felt this help was needed immediately.”

All 30 MLB clubs and over 50 major league players support the Home Plate Project, which has raised nearly $1 million and provided 4 million meals in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.