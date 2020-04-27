



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 885 additional positive cases of Coronavirus statewide Monday.

That increases the statewide total number of cases to 42,050.

In addition, state health officials are confirming 1,597 deaths statewide.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

In total, 161,372 people have tested negative for the virus.

#COVID19 Update (as of 4/27/20 at 12:00 am):

• 885 additional positive cases of COVID-19

• 42,050 total cases statewide

• 1,597 deaths statewide

• 161,372 patients tested negative to date County-specific information + statewide map: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) April 27, 2020

State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a news release, “As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing. We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

Across the state, 38% of the cases have been diagnosed in the 25-49 age group. Nearly 28% percent of cases have been diagnosed in people between the ages of 50-64, and nearly 26% in the 65 or older age group.

Here is the full age breakdown from the state:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

38% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 28% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 26% are aged 65 or older.

The state health numbers show there are 7,037 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 862 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 7,899. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 990 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Locally, Allegheny County health officials confirmed 1,224 positive and probable cases on Monday. Allegheny County has 79 deaths, Beaver County has the second highest county total in Western Pennsylvania with 46. Westmoreland County has had 19 deaths.

Here is the state’s county-by-county breakdown:

Adams — Total Cases 122; Negatives 1434; Deaths 1

Allegheny — Total Cases 1224; Negatives 14765; Deaths 79

Armstrong — Total Cases 47; Negatives 606; Deaths 2

Beaver — Total Cases 387; Negatives 1898; Deaths 46

Bedford — Total Cases 21; Negatives 162; Deaths 1

Berks — Total Cases 2526; Negatives 5072; Deaths 89

Blair — Total Cases 21; Negatives 886; Deaths 0

Bradford — Total Cases 28; Negatives 522; Deaths 2

Bucks — Total Cases 2585; Negatives 7497; Deaths 148

Butler — Total Cases 170; Negatives 2041; Deaths 6

Cambria — Total Cases 21; Negatives 938; Deaths 1

Cameron — Total Cases 1; Negatives 45; Deaths 0

Carbon — Total Cases 164; Negatives 948; Deaths 12

Centre — Total Cases 87; Negatives 831; Deaths 1

Chester — Total Cases 1214; Negatives 4895; Deaths 81

Clarion — Total Cases 22; Negatives 464; Deaths 1

Clearfield — Total Cases 11; Negatives 395; Deaths 0

Clinton — Total Cases 25; Negatives 193; Deaths 0

Columbia — Total Cases 277; Negatives 510; Deaths 7

Crawford — Total Cases 19; Negatives 630; Deaths 0

Cumberland — Total Cases 282; Negatives 1275; Deaths 9

Dauphin — Total Cases 529; Negatives 3158; Deaths 21

Delaware — Total Cases 3361; Negatives 7957; Deaths 142

Elk — Total Cases 3; Negatives 148; Deaths 0

Erie — Total Cases 81; Negatives 1621; Deaths 0

Fayette — Total Cases 79; Negatives 1648; Deaths 4

Forest — Total Cases 7; Negatives 26; Deaths 0

Franklin — Total Cases 227; Negatives 2630; Deaths 2

Fulton — Total Cases 3; Negatives 74; Deaths 0

Greene — Total Cases 25; Negatives 393; Deaths 0

Huntingdon — Total Cases 24; Negatives 233; Deaths 0

Indiana — Total Cases 63; Negatives 598; Deaths 4

Jefferson — Total Cases 4; Negatives 305; Deaths 0

Juniata — Total Cases 79; Negatives 117; Deaths 0

Lackawanna — Total Cases 833; Negatives 2107; Deaths 63

Lancaster — Total Cases 1633; Negatives 7125; Deaths 75

Lawrence — Total Cases 63; Negatives 667; Deaths 5

Lebanon — Total Cases 621; Negatives 2397; Deaths 7

Lehigh — Total Cases 2636; Negatives 6805; Deaths 56

Luzerne — Total Cases 2035; Negatives 4362; Deaths 71

Lycoming — Total Cases 57; Negatives 1010; Deaths 0

McKean — Total Cases 5; Negatives 155; Deaths 0

Mercer — Total Cases 65; Negatives 664; Deaths 1

Mifflin — Total Cases 30; Negatives 622; Deaths 0

Monroe — Total Cases 1083; Negatives 2441; Deaths 46

Montgomery — Total Cases 3817; Negatives 15022; Deaths 232

Montour — Total Cases 48; Negatives 2942; Deaths 0

Northampton — Total Cases 1834; Negatives 5843; Deaths 49

Northumberland — Total Cases 90; Negatives 473; Deaths 0

Perry — Total Cases 26; Negatives 182; Deaths 1

Philadelphia — Total Cases 11361; Negatives 25299; Deaths 274

Pike — Total Cases 352; Negatives 1120; Deaths 12

Potter — Total Cases 4; Negatives 73; Deaths 0

Schuylkill — Total Cases 324; Negatives 1825; Deaths 5

Snyder — Total Cases 33; Negatives 177; Deaths 1

Somerset — Total Cases 25; Negatives 503; Deaths 0

Sullivan — Total Cases 1; Negatives 26; Deaths 0

Susquehanna — Total Cases 81; Negatives 241; Deaths 4

Tioga — Total Cases 14; Negatives 212; Deaths 1

Union — Total Cases 31; Negatives 491; Deaths 0

Venango — Total Cases 7; Negatives 231; Deaths 0

Warren — Total Cases 1; Negatives 160; Deaths 0

Washington — Total Cases 107; Negatives 1970; Deaths 2

Wayne — Total Cases 93; Negatives 487; Deaths 3

Westmoreland — Total Cases 377; Negatives 4188; Deaths 19

Wyoming — Total Cases 18; Negatives 128; Deaths 2

York — Total Cases 606; Negatives 6509; Deaths 9

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

The entire state remains under a Stay-At-Home Order. Also, all non-life-sustaining businesses have been ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely.

A mandate is also now in place for mask-wearing if you are going out for essentials.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the developing story.