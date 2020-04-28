



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh Public Schools volunteer who was distributing laptops and instructional packets to seniors at Pittsburgh Milliones has tested negative for coronavirus.

District officials alerted families and staff members after the volunteer reported feeling sick.

The volunteer was on site to help give out materials to seniors at Pittsburgh Milliones on April 16, April 20 and 21.

“The District will continue to take the necessary steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during food, laptop and instructional material distribution by requiring all staff and volunteers to wear masks and gloves,” the district said in a phone message to families and staff.

“We strongly encourage any child or adult visiting a site to pick up food, laptops, or instructional materials to wear protective gear.”

About half of the district, 23,000 students, lack the necessary at-home technology for remote learning. To catch up, the district recently bought about 5,000 laptops for lending. Students without will be given instructional packets to complete.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: