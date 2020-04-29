



CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — As Pennsylvania prepares to take steps toward reopening, this summer may be unlike any other.

Some municipalities, including Cranberry Township, have already started canceling mid-summer festivals and parades.

The Cranberry Township Community Chest Community Days was headed into its 44th year.

But township officials announced they were canceling the event early last week.

“That was a heartbreaker,” said Cranberry Township Parks and Recreation Director Pete Geis.

He says the uncertainty over when and how the state will reopen played a large role in the decision.

”We had vendors that were curious about pulling out, and we just don’t think the comfort level of everybody is going to be there for that,” he said.

Next year’s Community Chest Community Days is scheduled for July 8-10.

In Bethel Park, two beloved events will also have to wait until next year.

Both Bethel Park’s Memorial Day Parade and the Summer Spectacular in June have been canceled.

“It was a really difficult decision to make, but I think it was the right one,” Bethel Park Municipal Manager Laurence Christian said.

He adds current government orders and the safety of residents took precedence.

”Making sure that we keep them foremost in mind when we’re making these large-scale, hard decisions,” he said.

Several other municipalities have canceled Memorial Day and other summer events.

Larger-scale events like the 3 Rivers Arts Fest and Anthrocon have also been canceled.

Many municipalities and groups have not made decisions yet.