



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Journey has canceled its world tour, meaning they won’t be coming to Pittsburgh this summer.

On Monday, Journey announced their 2020 world tour was cancelled because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

“There is no greater thrill for us than playing for our incredibly devoted audience, but their safety must come first,” founding member and guitarist Neal Schon said in a press release.

Having seen what the world has endured the last 45 days, & not knowing what the rest of this year or 2021 will bring, we knew the right thing to do was to make sure our fans’ health was not put in jeopardy and to provide immediate access to refund options. https://t.co/jPNZILLAMA pic.twitter.com/CRsmSSI34q — JOURNEY (@JourneyOfficial) May 4, 2020

“Having seen what the world has endured during the last 45 days, and not knowing what the rest of this year or 2021 will bring, we knew the right thing to do was to make sure our fans’ health was not put in jeopardy and to provide immediate access to refund options given the unexpected events caused by this terrible virus.”

Journey and The Pretenders were supposed to play at S&T Bank Music Park on July 11.

“We will see everyone again as soon as it is safe to tour, and we will share that news as it becomes available,” Schon went on to say. “In the meantime, please Don’t Stop Believin’ in the wonder of life and in each other.”

Ticketholders will be emailed about their refund options. More details about that can be found here.