



ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Two shootings that happened over the weekend in Ross Township appear to be a murder-suicide, according to police.

On May 2, police said 37-year-old Bing Liu was found dead in his home on Elm Court from apparent gunshot wounds to his head, neck and torso. Investigators say they now believe his death is a homicide.

A second man was also found dead in his car on Charlemagne Circle, near Elm Court. Police say it appears he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

According to police, the two victims knew each other. Investigators say they believe the male found in his car shot and killed the man in the Elm Court home before coming back to his car and taking his own life.

Ross Township detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances and motives for the crime.

Police do not believe a suspect to be at large or a danger to the public.

