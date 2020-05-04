Comments
STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a 16-year-old wanted in a Stowe Township shooting that left a man in critical condition.
Allegheny County Police say the suspect is 16-year-old Peyton Wiser from McKees Rocks. He surrendered to county police Monday afternoon and was taken into custody.
On Sunday afternoon, a 26-year-old was found in the middle of Seventh Street and Benwood Avenue in Stowe Township.
The victim had several gunshot wounds, police say, and was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Wiser is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a minor.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
