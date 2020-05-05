



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect wanted in the armed robbery of a market last month in Robinson Township.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies took 33-year-old Tyler Rutherford of Thornburg Borough into custody Tuesday afternoon near the Sunoco station on Cedar Avenue on the city’s North Side.

Rutherford is accused in the April 28 robbery at Rossi’s Market in Robinson Township.

Investigators say he was wearing a hoodie and mask and carrying a rifle. They say the female employee who was working at the time was able to lock herself in the freezer.

Rutherford was taken to the Robinson Township Police station for questioning.

The Sheriff’s Office says there were two other warrants out for his arrest on parole violations stemming from theft and escape charges in 2014.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.