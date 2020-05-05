PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dick’s Sporting Goods is facing a class action lawsuit from 18 assistant store managers in 14 states related to overtime payments.
The Pittsburgh-based company is accused of violating several laws regarding unpaid overtime.
The assistant managers say the company classified them as “exempt” from overtime; however, they claim state and federal laws do not.
In a statement, attorney Gregg I. Shavitz, from the firm that filed the suit, said, “Dick’s Sporting Goods settled a similar overtime lawsuit for assistant store managers nationally for $10 million in 2016. The lawsuit claims Assistant Store Managers continue to work long uncompensated overtime hours.”
They are now asking for overtime pay and other damages dating back three years.
Last month, Dick’s furloughed thousands of its employees due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
You must log in to post a comment.