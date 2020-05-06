PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The U.S. Supreme Court will not hear a case brought forward against Gov. Tom Wolf’s shutdown order.
The court denied the case Wednesday. The lawsuit was filed by a group of Pa. businesses, spearheaded by local Republican Danny DeVito, who is running for the state house.
The request was jointly filed by DeVito’s campaign along with realtor Kathy Gregory, “B and J” Laundry, Blueberry Hill Golf Course and the Caledonia Land Company. They say they believe businesses should reopen now and that if they don’t, they may never recover.
“We came to the conclusion that he does not have the statutory authority to engage in this type of shutdown and that he also lacks constitutional authority,” DeVito told KDKA last week.
Last month, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court rejected a similar challenge to the governor’s order.
Gov. Wolf is beginning to lift restrictions in Pa., with 24 northern, rural counties set to reopen May 8.
