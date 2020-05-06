PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board says customers will be allowed back into 77 Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in the yellow zone of the state on a limited basis.

Access will begin this Friday, May 8, when the northern parts of the state enter the yellow phase of Coronavirus plan.

All stores have been professionally sanitized and Plexiglass has been installed at registers.

The 77 stores resuming limited in-store public access are located in the following counties: four in Bradford County, six in Centre County, two in Clarion County, five in Clearfield County, two in Clinton County, four in Crawford County, two in Elk County, 15 in Erie County, two in Jefferson County, four in Lawrence County, seven in Lycoming County, two in McKean County, five in Mercer County, one in Montour County, four in Northumberland County, one in Potter County, one in Snyder County, one in Sullivan County, three in Tioga County, two in Union County, three in Venango County, and one in Warren County.

The following mitigation efforts will be in place as these stores resume limited in-store public access:

• Stores will limit the number of customers in a store at any time, allowing no more than 25 people (employees and customers) in any location and further restricting numbers of customers in smaller stores.

• The first hour each store is open each day will be reserved for customers at high risk for COVID-19, including those 65 years of age and older. Voluntary compliance from all customers is encouraged in the interest of protecting the health and safety of our most vulnerable community members.

• Customers and employees will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing, guided by signage throughout the stores.

• Signage will also direct customers to follow one-way patterns to avoid cross-traffic and encourage them to refrain from touching products unless they intend to buy them.

• Store employees will perform enhanced and frequent cleaning and disinfecting, and store hours will be modified to ensure appropriate time for cleaning and restocking.

• All sales are final, and no returns will be accepted until further notice.