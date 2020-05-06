BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Says Total Statewide Cases Nearing 52,000
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some of the most loyal fans in hockey are getting some major praise once again. Pittsburgh Penguins fans have been ranked the most passionate in the NHL.

There may be no hockey right now, but that doesn’t mean Pens fans can’t be recognized. According to Forbes‘ list of most passionate sports fans, the Pens are the first — and only — hockey team to hit the top ten.

Forbes says: “The NHL’s only team in the top ten can thank All-Star Sidney Crosby, whose jersey has been a hot item since his 2005 debut. Two Stanley Cups in the last five years help, as do 12 sellout seasons at PPG Paints Arena.”

With five Stanley Cups under the Pens’ belt, Forbes says the team is valued at $665 million with an average game attendance of more than 18,500.

“Our fans are the greatest,” said David Morehouse, president and CEO of the Penguins in a press release.

“We are so grateful for their support, and it’s never a surprise to us when they’re named the most passionate fans in the NHL. Because they are. We hope everyone is staying safe during this challenging time.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers also ranked in the top ten, coming in at number four after the fan bases of the Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints.

