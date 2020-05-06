



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some of the most loyal fans in hockey are getting some major praise once again. Pittsburgh Penguins fans have been ranked the most passionate in the NHL.

There may be no hockey right now, but that doesn’t mean Pens fans can’t be recognized. According to Forbes‘ list of most passionate sports fans, the Pens are the first — and only — hockey team to hit the top ten.

Our best = best fans. Penguins fans have been named the most passionate fans in the NHL – and no. 9 overall in pro sports according to ratings published at @Forbes. Details: https://t.co/HvwKMDUPJg pic.twitter.com/iB0ZMESLUm — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 6, 2020

Forbes says: “The NHL’s only team in the top ten can thank All-Star Sidney Crosby, whose jersey has been a hot item since his 2005 debut. Two Stanley Cups in the last five years help, as do 12 sellout seasons at PPG Paints Arena.”

With five Stanley Cups under the Pens’ belt, Forbes says the team is valued at $665 million with an average game attendance of more than 18,500.

“Our fans are the greatest,” said David Morehouse, president and CEO of the Penguins in a press release.

“We are so grateful for their support, and it’s never a surprise to us when they’re named the most passionate fans in the NHL. Because they are. We hope everyone is staying safe during this challenging time.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers also ranked in the top ten, coming in at number four after the fan bases of the Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints.