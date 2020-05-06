Comments
ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) – Six more employees of the Smithfield Foods Plant in Arnold have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1776, it has been confirmed the total of employees at the plant that have tested positive is now at 12.
According to researches, Pennsylvania leads the nation in coronavirus cases among meat plant workers with 858 cases, as of Monday.
There are a total of 22 meat and poultry processing plants across the state.
