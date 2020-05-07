Comments
KISKI TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Lisa Culp, a woman that was charged with allegedly burning a one-year-old with a cigarette in April, is facing new charges stemming from that case.
Culp is now facing charges of attempting to intimidate the mother of the child she allegedly burned.
According to the Kiskiminetas Township Police, Culp is facing misdemeanor charges of intimidating a person to give false or misleading information, stalking, and harassment.
She is still facing charges of aggravated assault and child endangerment.
You must log in to post a comment.