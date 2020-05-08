BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) – The Beaver County District Attorney will not prosecute businesses that open in violation of Gov. Tom Wolf’s shutdown order.

According to the District Attorney, adjacent counties are moving into the “yellow ” phase of reopening May 15, but Beaver County is staying in the “red,” meaning the stay-at-home order is still in effect and non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to stay closed.

“The current orders defining which businesses are ‘life sustaining’ and which are not ‘life sustaining’ bear no rational basis to the businesses impacted and the ability of a business to operate in a safe manner and are therefore unenforecable,” the District Attorney’s Office says.

RIGHT NOW: Beaver Co. Commissioner Daniel Camp says they received word last night Beaver Co. would be the only SW PA county to stay in the red next Friday. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/0BX69OBboE — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) May 8, 2020

County Commissioner Daniel Camp said at a Friday afternoon press conference officials received word last night that their county is the only one in southwest Pennsylvania not moving out of the red next week.

Camp points to Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center, accusing the state of not helping the facility in the beginning and saying it’s unfair to punish the county in the end.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 479 total COVID-19 cases in Beaver County and 78 deaths as of Friday. According to the health department, 314 cases and 71 deaths are in three long-term care facilities.

County Commissioner Jack Manning says it doesn’t make sense everyone else in the region can reopen, while Gov. Wolf “puts a wall” around Beaver County. He says it’s his job to protect the welfare of businesses and residents, which is why he won’t be backing the governor’s decision.

“Citizens living in Beaver County will be able to travel outside Beaver County for work, business, shopping or services, and bring back their goods and possibly the virus. Citizens living in adjacent counties who work in Beaver County will be able to return home, bypassing our businesses while patronizing competiing business in their home counties,” the DA’s office says.

Gov. Tom Wolf has not confirmed whether Beaver County is staying in the red phase while other counties move to yellow. His announcement is expected at 2 p.m. Friday.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.