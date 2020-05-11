



GREENE COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Greene County District Attorney David Russo announced he will not prosecute any small businesses that open their doors today and follow safety measures.

The area has been put into the yellow phase, but that doesn’t go into effect until Friday.

In a statement Russo says in part:

“Many of the businesses in Pennsylvania may not be able to recover from the Governor’s actions. I am trying to save what is left of my community.”

For businesses that do open, they will have to follow CDC recommendations, practice social distancing, and provide personal protective equipment for their workers and customers.

The District Attorney says that as long as they follow these guidelines, they won’t be prosecuted.

RELATED STORIES:

The chairman of the Greene County Commissioners Mike Belding believes that with lower amounts of cases than other areas, people should be rewarded for their prevention efforts.

He says that the county has done what it’s supposed to do and it’s time to reopen.

Owners of businesses in the county say that they have been preparing to reopen for weeks, and that they have sanitizer on hand and plan to limit the number of people inside.

Greene County is also one of four counties in our area to file a federal lawsuit against Governor Wolf, saying the business shutdown order violates constitutional rights.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: