



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf has announced that no counties in the Pittsburgh area will be reopening on May 8, even if it appears Allegheny County and the southwest region pass the benchmark.

On Friday, Gov. Wolf released which 24 counties in the rural northern part of the state will reopen come May 8.

These counties will move from the “red” phase into a “yellow” phase, where the stay-at-home order is lifted but some “aggressive mitigation” strategies — like teleworking, restrictions on large gatherings and no dine-out at restaurants — are still in place.

Tonight, I’m announcing our plan to slowly reopen Pennsylvania. We will use a measured, scientific approach. We will not just be flipping a switch to go from closed to open. And, ultimately, #COVID19 will set the timeline. There will be three phases: red, yellow, and green. pic.twitter.com/NahiYrKovo — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) April 22, 2020

As KDKA has reported, our region appears to have met the governor’s metric of having less than 50 new COVID-19 cases a day per 100,000 residents over a 14-day span. And the region’s hospital system has never been stressed.

Yet neither Allegheny County nor any southwestern counties were included in the first wave of reopenings. When asked why, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said it was because of population density.

“As the governor has emphasized, we’re taking a very careful, measured approach to ensuring Pennsylvanians can resume work and their normal routines — or more normal routines — very safely,” said Dr. Levine at a Friday press conference. “The southwest region is not yet moving from red to yellow because, particularly in Allegheny County and Pittsburgh, because of population density.”

Dr. Levine says the Pennsylvania Department of Health has learned from modeling and experts that population density is one of the main factors that can lead to a significant spread of the virus. She points towards New York City as an example.

“We felt it prudent that, looking at all the different data and all the metrics, but then taking into consideration our ability to work with counties in terms of contact tracing and testing, and the population density of Allegheny County and Pittsburgh, that it was not prudent to go from red to yellow at this time. But we are hoping to do that in the future,” said Dr. Levine.

On May 8, 24 counties will reopen — moving from the red phase of #COVID19 response to the yellow phase.



✅ More businesses can open with safety guidance in place

🏡 Telework must continue where possible

😷 Residents should social distance + wear masks to avoid an outbreak pic.twitter.com/J5zMLExati — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 1, 2020

When will the announcement be made about the next wave of counties that can open? Gov. Tom Wolf says he doesn’t know.

“We haven’t talked about the frequency of the updates. I’m trying to keep people safe. We’ll go as fast in this process as we can. We’re teaching ourselves how to ride a two-wheel bicycle, and the faster we can learn, the faster we can get beyond the yellow and into the green phase,” says Gov. Wolf.

However, he does acknowledge the progress the southwest region has made in flattening the curve.

“We’re already looking at other counties to move from red to yellow,” says Gov. Tom Wolf. “In particular, we have our eyes on counties in the southwest and a few in the south-central regions that have lower new case rates, but where we have a few concerns.”

Leaders in Armstrong and Butler counties regions have asked Gov. Wolf not to include them with the Pittsburgh area. Gov. Wolf says the reopening won’t go by the health department’s definition of regions, but rather on a county-by-county basis.

When it comes to moving from red to yellow, Gov. Wolf and Dr. Levine says testing and contact tracing are at the core of the strategy.

