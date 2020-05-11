BELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Citations were withdrawn against two people who were accused of violating the stay-at-home order in Westmoreland County.
KDKA’s Ross Guidotti reports citations against 27-year-old Kara Lee Lawson and 28-year-old Scott James Renwick were withdrawn.
Police originally reported the two had an alleged physical argument not far from where they were pulled over along State Route 819 in Bell Township last month.
The trooper cited the couple for not adhering to the stay-at-home order from the governor and the state secretary of health. That citation was dropped, as well as harassment with physical contact charges.
It’s not clear why the citation and charges were dropped.
Westmoreland County’s stay-at-home order will be lifted on May 8, about six weeks after it was issued.
You must log in to post a comment.