PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The NHL announced its list of nominees for its annual Fan Choice Awards, and Alex Letang is on the ballot.

Alex is nominated in the category of ‘Best Team Video’ award after being a star of the show at the 2020 NHL All-Star Game.

Fan choice voting can be done online.

Voting ends on June 1st.

