PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The NHL announced its list of nominees for its annual Fan Choice Awards, and Alex Letang is on the ballot.
Alex is nominated in the category of ‘Best Team Video’ award after being a star of the show at the 2020 NHL All-Star Game.
Your voice. Your vote.
The star of the All-Star Game wants your vote for 'Top Team Video' in #NHLFanChoice.
A vote for Alex Letang is a vote for Pittsburgh: https://t.co/VKjIKygDH8 pic.twitter.com/t1l2X91iaA
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 11, 2020
Fan choice voting can be done online.
Voting ends on June 1st.
