ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — A local man has continued his mission of delivering meals to health care workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Greg Ising handed out food to first responders in Plum and Penn Hills on Tuesday.

He’s been using money raised from a GoFundMe to buy food from Nesbit Lane’s.

“I just wanted to help the local community. This is my way of giving thanks,” Isling said.

Ising says he will keep trying to raise money so he can continue donating meals to health care workers and first responders.

