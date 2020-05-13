



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh says its revenue is down 25 percent amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The city says the Office of Management and Budget reports from March through May 8 of this year, revenues were at $94.4 million, compared to $126.3 million last year. That’s a loss of about $31.9 million, or 25 percent.

From March through May 8 this year compared to last, there’s been a spending drop of 7 percent, or $7.7 million.

“The City is holding its own through frugal spending but the gaps between our revenues and expenditures are likely to widen further,” Mayor Bill Peduto said in a press release.

“With the help of City Council and the leaders of all City departments we will have to keep a hard watch on spending until the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic become clearer.”

According to the city, payroll, parking, earned income and property taxes are most impacted by the economic hardship and it’s estimated that those four combined will account for $97 million in losses this year.

In response, the city entered a hiring freeze, with Mayor Peduto saying the city wouldn’t fill 64 open positions.

Stay with KDKA for Rick Dayton’s full report at 5 p.m.