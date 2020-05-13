PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The state Senate has passed a bill that could allow curbside cocktails during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association says state Senate voted 48-0 in favor of HB 327, which would allow taverns and licensed restaurants to sell curbside cocktails. The state House passed the bill a few weeks ago.
“Today, the Pennsylvania Senate joined the House of Representatives in almost unanimously throwing a lifeline to help keep taverns and restaurants from sinking faster,” said Chuck Moran, Executive Director of Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association in a press release.
“HB 327 would allow taverns and licensed restaurants to sell mixed spirit drinks to go with a few limitations for quantity, container, and time of day. This gives establishments one more small revenue stream to help them survive.”
The Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association is urging Gov. Wolf to sign the bill.
The announcement comes the same day the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced 155 liquor stores would be reopening for in-store purchases in some counties.
You must log in to post a comment.