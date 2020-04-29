



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Curbside cocktails have worked for restaurants in other states since the coronavirus shutdown began.

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed a bill on Tuesday that would allow the same here.

For businesses like Marty’s Suburban in Cranberry Township, sales have dramatically dropped.

“At least 75 to 85 percent,” said owner Marian O’Neill.

The restaurant is offering takeout orders, but it’s just not enough to recoup losses.

“I mean our sales are basically 25 percent of what they were last year,” said Beth Zeckzer, the GM at North Park Lounge in Cranberry.

House Bill 327 would allow a restaurant or hotel with a valid liquor license to sell curbside cocktails.

“That would definitely increase our revenue, increase our popularity. People could come and get a meal and maybe a beverage to go,” Zeckzer said.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced the closure of all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores and licensee service centers on March 17.

But the board is now offering curbside pickup at several Fine Wine & Good Spirits locations.

The new bill states that the business must have lost 25 percent of its average monthly sales as a result of the shutdown.

The containers would need lids, could not exceed 64 ounces per transaction, and must be transported in a car where there is no one, like an empty back seat or trunk.

“I am a little bit hesitant about it because of the liability issue and accountability side of things. No matter how much you abide by LCB guidelines … if something happens, it always seems to end up back on us,” Zeckzer said.

The Senate would still need to pass the bill for it to become law.