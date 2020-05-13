



PLEASANT UNITY, Pa. (AP/KDKA) — Authorities say a man angry with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision to close businesses during the coronavirus pandemic will face charges after he threatened the governor.

Rocco Anthony Naples, 28, of Pleasant Unity in Westmoreland County, has been charged with a felony count of threats and other improper influence in official and political matters and related misdemeanor counts of making terroristic threats and harassment.

Rocco Naples of Pleasant Unity Twp Westmoreland County faces felony charges after he allegedly called Gov Wolf’s business several times saying he “Had a bullet waiting for Wolf” if he kept businesses closed due to the pandemic. Full story tonight on KDKA. pic.twitter.com/1F3dGqgkhI — Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) May 13, 2020

York County authorities announced the charges Tuesday. They say the threat was made Friday when Naples called Wolf’s former business, Wolf Home Products.

Naples was reportedly upset about the governor closing businesses but keeping his own businesses running amid the coronavirus pandemic, the York Dispatch reports.

However, Wolf’s press secretary, Lyndsay Kensinger, told the York Dispatch that Wolf Home Products does not have a state waiver to remain open during the pandemic, and Gov. Wolf himself has not been associated with Wolf Home Products since 2015.

The York Dispatch reports charging documents show that a worker sent an email to her supervisor after Naples called the company’s customer service line on Friday.

The email said: “Customer called in stating he was angry about Governor Wolf closing their companies but keeping his open, he said that him and a couple of his buddies have a bullet waiting for (Wolf) if he keeps them closed.”

Naples has not been arraigned or had his bail set, and it wasn’t known Wednesday if he’s retained an attorney.

