LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) – Two former junior high wrestling coaches are being charged with child endangerment.
RELATED: Remainder Of Greater Latrobe Junior High’s Wrestling Season Canceled During Investigation Of Alleged ‘Hazing’
Former Greater Latrobe Junior High School wrestling head coach Cary Lydic and assistant coach David Galando are both facing child endangerment charges after an investigation into a video that was captured in January.
The investigation revealed the kids in the wrestling program underwent some type of hazing.
“Specifically, the two kids that were the more aggressive children that were a part of what you consider ‘hazing’ where they were taking the other students or other wrestlers and they would be holding the children down and using what would be the equivalent of a shorter broomstick and using that to put pressure on the children’s backsides,” said Pennsylvania State Trooper Stephen Limani.
Four 15-year-old boys are also facing hazing charges and two of those four are also facing additional stalking charges.
Galando and Lydic are also charged with failing to report the hazing.
