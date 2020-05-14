



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A bill that would allow restaurants and bars to serve mixed drinks and cocktails to-go is on Governor Tom Wolf’s desk.

The bill passed the Pa. Senate on Wednesday after passing the House a few weeks ago.

As KDKA’s Lisa Washington reports, local restaurant and bar owners say that being able to sell cocktails would significantly help their bottom line.

Richard Rattner says that the sale of alcohol accounts for 60% of his business, the William Penn Tavern in Shadyside.

“Our business is off about 93% in the last two months,” Rattner said.

Rattner is hopeful about the legislation that would allow bars and restaurants to serve cocktails to-go, but questions the Governor’s timing.

“I think it should’ve happened two months ago when this all went down. He also announced that he’s opening all of the state stores as of today and we still don’t have that side piece of legislation to sell to-go liquor yet,” Rattner said.

In order to sell mixed drinks to-go, restaurant and bar owners would have to place the drinks in sealed containers.

For the owner of Cappy’s Cafe, that’s not a problem.

“We’re ready, We have cups, lids, straws, all that stuff. so we’re good to go,” said Bryan Carey.

“We would be selling out of mason jars, actually, which will have screw on tops. It’s a little more expensive for us, but that’s the cost of doing business,” Carey said.

The bill would only apply to bars and restaurants that have lost more than 25% of their average monthly sales.

The cocktails would have to be between four and 64 ounces, to prevent the sales of shots.

The drinks would also have to be transported in the trunk or back seat of a customer’s vehicle, away from all passengers.

If the bill allowing cocktails to be sold to-go, House Bill 327 would be a temporary law, not permanent legislation.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: