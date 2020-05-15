



HARRISBURG (AP) — As many as 2,000 people gathered at the Capitol for another anti-shutdown protest on Friday, as speakers and attendees lambasted Gov. Tom Wolf for saying it was “cowardly” for counties to go against his shutdown orders.

Many carried Pres. Donald Trump signs and wore Trump paraphernalia, while an RV festooned with Trump banners blared his speeches over a speaker.

Capitol Police estimated the crowd at 1,750 to 2,000, few of whom wore masks. Many of the signs were directed at Wolf and Health Secretary Rachel Levine, including ones calling for Wolf’s impeachment and Levine’s firing.

strong>RELATED STORIES:

One attendee, Barry Sheeder of Chambersburg, said his wife’s child care center is on the verge of going out of business because of the shutdown.

It can only care for the children of essential workers, such as emergency responders.

Meanwhile, Josh Hogan, who started a Facebook page called ReOpen Bucks County, said he is seeing the shutdown destroy many small businesses, from karate studios to restaurants, and it is long past to let businesses reopen.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)