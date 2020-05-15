Comments
MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Dependable Drive-In Theater was packed on Friday night as families got out of the house for the first time in weeks.
The theater opened with restrictions, including drivers wearings masks when buying tickets, and the concession stand was take-out only.
The drive-in can park up to 400 cars but only 200 were allowed in on Friday.
Only one vehicle was allowed per pole, rather than two.
A full list of the guidelines can be found on their website.
