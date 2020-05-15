BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Statewide Cases Top 60,000; Gov. Wolf Announces Beaver Co. Is Moving To 'Yellow Phase'
MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Dependable Drive-In Theater was packed on Friday night as families got out of the house for the first time in weeks.

(Photo Credit: Bryce Lutz/KDKA)

The theater opened with restrictions, including drivers wearings masks when buying tickets, and the concession stand was take-out only.

The drive-in can park up to 400 cars but only 200 were allowed in on Friday.

Only one vehicle was allowed per pole, rather than two.

A full list of the guidelines can be found on their website.

