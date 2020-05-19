HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Governor Tom Wolf said he plans to sign a bill that would allow restaurants and bars to serve mixed drinks and cocktails to-go during the coronavirus pandemic.
At a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Wolf said it’s his plan to sign House Bill 327, which the state Senate voted 48-0 in favor of last week.
The bill would only apply to bars and restaurants that have lost more than 25% of their average monthly sales.
In order to sell mixed drinks to-go, restaurant and bar owners would have to place the drinks — between 4 and 64 ounces — in sealed containers. The drinks would also have to be transported in the trunk or back seat of a customer’s vehicle, away from all passengers.
If Gov, Wolf signs the bill, it would be a temporary law, not permanent legislation.
Local restaurant and bar owners have told KDKA that being able to sell cocktails would significantly help their bottom line.
You must log in to post a comment.