HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Governor Tom Wolf said he plans to sign a bill that would allow restaurants and bars to serve mixed drinks and cocktails to-go during the coronavirus pandemic.

At a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Wolf said it’s his plan to sign House Bill 327, which the state Senate voted 48-0 in favor of last week.

The bill would only apply to bars and restaurants that have lost more than 25% of their average monthly sales.

In order to sell mixed drinks to-go, restaurant and bar owners would have to place the drinks — between 4 and 64 ounces — in sealed containers. The drinks would also have to be transported in the trunk or back seat of a customer’s vehicle, away from all passengers.

If Gov, Wolf signs the bill, it would be a temporary law, not permanent legislation.

Local restaurant and bar owners have told KDKA that being able to sell cocktails would significantly help their bottom line.

