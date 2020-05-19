PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have partnered with Topps to create a baseball card program featuring Pittsburgh police officers.
On Tuesday, the launch of the 2020 Pirates Charities Pittsburgh Police Baseball Card Program was announced.
According to a release, the program features Pirates players and police officers on cards “used to encourage positive youth behavior.”
“The cards were specially designed by Topps and will be given to Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Officers to distribute to youth throughout the summer as a reward and incentive for positive actions and attitude,” the release said.
The program dates back to 2012 and will have six cards this year, the release said.
Each card highlights a different Pirates player and a different police officer.
“The front of the cards features an action shot of Pirates Chris Archer, Josh Bell, Adam Frazier, Keone Kela, Bryan Reynolds and Trevor Williams. The back of each card features one City of Pittsburgh Police officer with a quote from Nelson Mandela, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world,” the release said.
The cards were released in coordination with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police’s “Need a Mask, Take a Mask” program.
