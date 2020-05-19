



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Point Park expects the university will be “open and fully operational” for the upcoming fall semester.

In a letter to students and families, Point Park University says it will be prepared to fully open when Allegheny County transitions to the “green” phase of reopening. The university expects classes to begin as scheduled on August 31.

“This means that Universities can be fully operational on campus while following the appropriate public health guidelines of social distancing, wearing face masks when required, enhanced hygiene efforts, contact tracing and COVID-19 mitigation strategies,” the letter reads.

The Wolf administration has not provided a timeline for moving “yellow” counties to “green.”

The university says it will be prepared to take action in case of another outbreak.

“We will be prepared to modify our learning community in ways that protect public health and also allow students to complete their courses and earn their credits,” the letter says.

Several other Pittsburgh universities like CMU and Duquesne have also said they expect to open as planned for the 2020 fall semester.

