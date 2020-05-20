



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In the now vast open spaces of the Pittsburgh International Airport parking lot, they started arriving early and lining up in eight rows. Cars and pickups bumper to bumper, waiting for boxes of dry food, frozen meats and produce from the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

They came with great need like Todd Bixler of Ohioville.

“I got three daughters and three grandchildren and we’re going to split it up with them,” Bixler said .

They came in humble gratitude, like Gerry Storm who drove over from Crescent Township: “I’m by myself and if I have a little help that’s fine.”

Tony Smoot came from his home in Wilkinsburg but not for himself.

“I’m a school teacher for the Pittsburgh public school system and what I do is I come out and get food to take to one of my kids who I know is not going to have enough food to eat daily,” said Smoot.

And all came with appreciative hearts, like Linda Dickhart from Aliquippa.

“People need them, they are struggling really badly,” she said.

As the last car made it through the line, today’s tally was 809 vehicles served, 2,427 boxes of food distributed and 60,675 pounds of food. No small endeavor,.

“Food cost alone for one of those distributions today is $30,000,” says food bank Chief Development Officer Charla Irwin-Buncher. “We’ve been doing three of those distributions on a weekly basis.”

The need is great! How long can the food bank keep this up? ⁦@KDKA⁩ tonight pic.twitter.com/9yE1ykjPr7 — John Shumway (@KDKAShumway) May 20, 2020

Like the line of cars that appeared endless, Irwin-Buncher says the demand seems equally daunting: “I think it’s very safe to assume there is going to be increased need through the end of this year calendar year and we’re looking more like 18 months.”

The corporate and foundation communities have stepped up in big ways and so have the efforts of individuals all to support a need that is far from flattening.

Irwin-Buncher says while the food bank gets some government food donations, the contributions are critical for purchasing the rest of what is needed.

“Even just through the end of this year, in some of the models the need is anywhere from $7-10 million dollars in additional funds just to meet the need in our community,” said Irwin-Buncher.

At the cash register checkout in Giant Eagles over the past two months, customers have contributed $2 million dollars and Giant Eagle added another quarter million.

“One dollar can help us provide five meals,” Irwin-Buncher said and she pointed out despite all the packing and palates of boxes, to the employees and volunteers at the food bank, they never see boxes. “It’s always a family, it’s not just a box of food.”

And those families depend on there not be a letup of contributions.

The food bank will do its third distribution of the week Friday morning at parking lots of PPG Paints Arena Uptown. Information about those upcoming food distribution events can be found here.