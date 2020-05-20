BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Big Butler Fair Cancels Event For First Time Since Civil War
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, PPG Paints Arena, The Weeknd


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Weeknd will not be performing in Pittsburgh this year.

On Wednesday, it was announced that his “After Hours” tour has been rescheduled.

He was set to play at PPG Paints Area on June 26. It is now scheduled for June 25, 2021.

“Your ticket will be honored for the new date or if you can’t make it, you’ll be able to request a refund. We’ll email ticket holders directly with details,” PPG Paints Arena posted on Instagram.

