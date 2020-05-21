PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – CVS Health is expanding its number of drive-thru coronavirus testing sites in Pennsylvania, including 8 that will be in the Pittsburgh area.
On May 15, CVS opened 9 drive-thru testing sites, two of which were in Pittsburgh.
These 27 new sites will bring the state total to 36 and the Pittsburgh area total to 10.
“As we move into a new phase of combatting the pandemic and as communities begin to safely open up their local economies, we need testing to be easily accessible,” said Troyen Brennan, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of CVS Health. “By further expanding the number of drive-thru test sites available across our retail network, more people can be tested closer to home in a familiar setting.”
Pittsburgh Locations:
Each location will offer self-swab tests meeting the CDC criteria.
Customers will have to sign up for an appointment on CVS’s website, beginning on Friday.
After the test, results will be made available approximately three days later.
