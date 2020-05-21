



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates have announced furloughs and pay reductions for some employees as the future of the MLB remains uncertain.

Pirates President Travis Williams says starting June 1, several employees within business operations will be temporarily furloughed and remaining business and baseball operations employees will receive pay cuts. No baseball operations staff are being furloughed.

The Pirates have just announced furloughs and pay reductions for some employees starting June 1st. @Pirates — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) May 21, 2020

For those who are furloughed, Williams says the team will cover all medical, dental and vision benefits for them and their families and help them secure unemployment benefits.

“There continues to be a great deal of uncertainty around the 2020 MLB season, and even if games are played at PNC Park, it will likely be without fans. This situation is creating significant and unforeseen consequences for our business, especially with the prospect of no ticket revenue, no revenue sharing and limited television and sponsorship revenue, said Williams in a statement.

Gov. Tom Wolf said yesterday his administration is drafting guidelines to pave the return for sports and has been in the talks with the NHL, NFL and MLB.

AP sources report MLB owners owners approved a plan to start baseball in July, with a proposal to have an 82-game regional schedule and universal DH.

“We care deeply about all of our employees and understand the impact this will have on them,” said Williams. These decisions are very difficult, but are necessary for us to endure this crisis and emerge as strong as possible when we are able to resume normal operations. We look forward to welcoming our employees back to work at that time.”