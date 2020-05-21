



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police have requested a warrant for a man they suspect was part of a fatal shooting earlier this week in West Mifflin.

The shooting took place on Monday night and as of Tuesday morning, there was no suspect named and no other details had been made available.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, county police have requested a warrant for 37-year-old Daymond Wiggins.

He is being accused of shooting 45-year-old Thomas Johnson outside of the Mon View Heights apartment complex on Monday night.

Police say Johnson, who is from Duquesne, was in an area of the apartment complex known as “the tunnel” an area between two buildings in the complex.

They believe Wiggins approached Johnson and fired multiple shots.

Johnson was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

Wiggins has not been arrested but is facing charges including criminal homicide and carrying a firearm without a license.

