



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix is a ten day summer event that raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for Autism Services. But like many other major events, the pandemic has forced it to be canceled.

In late July, a golf course that would have been filled with hundreds of beautiful and expensive vintage cars and tens of thousands of people will be empty.

Now Grand Prix organizers are scrambling to find other ways to raise money for autism services.

Tens of thousands of car buffs and race enthusiasts wait all year for the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix, while tens of thousands living with autism wait for the benefits the Grand Prix provides them.

“We are the largest autism fundraiser in the state,” said Dan DelBianco, the executive director of the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix.

The ten days of events are capped off by two days of races and displays of rare and beautiful classic cars at the Schenley Park golf course. On average, the event raises about $400,000 a year for Autism Services.

“It was a tough decision to come to,” DelBianco said. “A lot of people love this event and count on it and plan their summers around it. So it was a difficult decision.”

While the Schenley Park events are canceled, the hope is that several smaller events can still raise money for the cause while keeping everyone safe.

“We’re still going to do the driving tours, car events and really appeal to our volunteers and supporters to continue donating,” said DelBianco.

The poster for the 2020 Grand Prix would have been a huge collectors item. But it never went to print. However, you can get the very same poster next year, but it’ll say 2021.

“Everyone’s really committed to making next year even bigger and better,” said DelBianco.

To find out about other vintage prand prix events, or to make a donation, you can click here.