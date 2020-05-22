Comments
WHITE OAK (KDKA) – A Plum woman is now facing charges from a fatal crash that took place in White Oak last month.
RELATED: County Officials Investigating After 59-Year-Old Man Dies In 2-Vehicle Crash
Taylor Adams is being charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Adams’s blood tests revealed she had used marijuana before the crash.
The crash that occurred on Jacks Run Road killed 59-year-old Donald Pivirotto.
Police say that Adams was driving a box truck and swerved into the opposite lane to avoid a vehicle stopped in front of her.
The box truck hit Pivirotto’s car head-on, killing him.
You must log in to post a comment.