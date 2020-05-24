MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – An overnight fire at the Hi-View Gardens apartments in McKeesport displaced 28 residents.
The American Red Cross is providing shelter through emergency hotel lodging, resources, casework, and assistance for those 28 residents.
“Our team is working closely with the residents of Hi-View Gardens apartments,” said Patricia Waldinger, American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania CEO. “We are bringing the full breadth of our services to support them; this includes providing a safe place to stay, meals, trained mental health and spiritual care volunteer teams, and casework and recovery planning for everyone who was touched by this disaster.”
The fire hospitalized one person and the fire marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire.
