WATCH: World War II Veteran To Place Flags At Soldiers’ Graves
BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — A local World War II veteran was celebrated on Memorial Day.
Nick Scarlatelli celebrated his 100th birthday on Monday with a parade in Bethel Park.
Bethel Park firefighters joined the local VFW and American Legions to help put on the event outside his house.
Scarlatelli is the son of immigrants who grew up in Carrick and enlisted in the Air Force in 1941.
This memorial day weekend, Scarlatelli put flags on the graves of his fellow soldiers.
