



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – President Trump took to Twitter to call Congressman and veteran Conor Lamb an “American Fraud” on Memorial Day, about a week ahead of the state’s primary.

On Twitter, President Trump once again showed his support for Lamb’s opponent, Sean Parnell.

Sean Parnell is an American Hero. Connor Lamm has proven to be an American fraud, and a puppet for Crazy Nancy Pelosi. He said he would NOT vote for her for Speaker, and did. Will kill 2A. Voted to impeach (on nothing). A TOTAL & COMPLETE Sean Parnell Endorsement! https://t.co/v1OnY0MI8m — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020

Parnell, a Cranberry Republican and combat veteran with a purple heart for injuries in battle in Afghanistan, is taking on incumbent Democrat Conor Lamb, a former Marine and federal prosecutor in a district that stretches through much of Allegheny County and all of Beaver County.

You didn’t have a record when you first became a candidate. Which is why you could lie about being a moderate.

Thing is, you have a record now & it aligns with The Sqaud 90% of the time.

Maybe if you’re nice they’ll let you be the 5th member for the next couple months. https://t.co/cJMDtKY8Hb — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) May 25, 2020

Thank you Mr. President. I was lucky to be a small part of an incredible team. I was truly blessed to be surrounded by heroes who taught, coached, & mentored me every step of the way. America is an exceptional nation. 🇺🇸 — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) May 25, 2020

“Sean Parnell is an American Hero. Connor Lamm has proven to be an American fraud, and a puppet for Crazy Nancy Pelosi. He said he would NOT vote for her for Speaker, and did. Will kill 2A. Voted to impeach (on nothing). A TOTAL & COMPLETE Sean Parnell Endorsement!” Trump tweeted.

These people have been lying about my record since the day I became a candidate. It hasn't stopped, and it won't stop, until we beat them at the ballot box in November. pic.twitter.com/XKvtDy0Udw — Conor Lamb (@ConorLambPA) May 25, 2020

President Trump’s claim that Lamb voted for Nancy Pelosi as speaker of the house is incorrect.

“These people have been lying about my record since the day I became a candidate,” Lamb tweeted in reply.

“It hasn’t stopped, and it won’t stop, until we beat them at the ballot box in November.”