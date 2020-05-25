BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Says Death Toll Holds Steady, Cases Now Top 1,800
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – President Trump took to Twitter to call Congressman and veteran Conor Lamb an “American Fraud” on Memorial Day, about a week ahead of the state’s primary.

On Twitter, President Trump once again showed his support for Lamb’s opponent, Sean Parnell.

Parnell, a Cranberry Republican and combat veteran with a purple heart for injuries in battle in Afghanistan, is taking on incumbent Democrat Conor Lamb, a former Marine and federal prosecutor in a district that stretches through much of Allegheny County and all of Beaver County.

“Sean Parnell is an American Hero. Connor Lamm has proven to be an American fraud, and a puppet for Crazy Nancy Pelosi. He said he would NOT vote for her for Speaker, and did. Will kill 2A. Voted to impeach (on nothing). A TOTAL & COMPLETE Sean Parnell Endorsement!” Trump tweeted.

President Trump’s claim that Lamb voted for Nancy Pelosi as speaker of the house is incorrect.

“These people have been lying about my record since the day I became a candidate,” Lamb tweeted in reply.

“It hasn’t stopped, and it won’t stop, until we beat them at the ballot box in November.”

