



HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — After endorsing him earlier in the day, Gov. Tom Wolf joined former Vice President and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on a virtual session to discuss the impacts of Coronavirus on states.

Gov. Wolf says Pennsylvania “needs a partner in Washington.”

He says all states are in uncharted waters due to the pandemic, and that good people are key to recovery.

“Unemployment, how do we deal with that, how do we help the folks who are out of work and how do we do that in a timely fashion? We’re all struggling, and months from now, we’ll look back and say that we could have don’t this, we could have done that better,” Gov. Wolf said.

Tune in now as @TomWolfPA joins me for a conversation on how COVID-19 is impacting states: https://t.co/3gMLagg78X — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 27, 2020

Gov. Wolf and Biden said they agree that wearing face masks is not a sign of weakness.

They also said that Pennsylvania’s phased reopening is a good way to figure out what works for keeping residents and businesses safe.

