HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has thrown his endorsement behind former Vice President Joe Biden.

“This November, Pennsylvanians have a choice in who will navigate us through the long, arduous process of recovery,” Gov. Wolf said in a statement. “I believe that Joe Biden is the strong, steady, leader who can best heal our deep divides and enact legislation to lift up all working Pennsylvanians. Now more than ever, Pennsylvania needs a partner in Washington. We need a champion for our working families, who can make quality health care and education accessible to all families, and won’t boost corporations and rich CEOs at the expense of middle-class people in our state. I’m proud to endorse Joe Biden for President because we desperately need strong leadership in the Oval Office.”