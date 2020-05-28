Comments
CARNEGIE, Pa. (KDKA)- “Reopen Pennsylvania” was the message of a rally held outside Democrat Anita Kulik’s Carnegie office Thursday. Kulik represents the 45th District in the state House.
Republican Danny DeVito — who will face Kulik in the general election if he wins next week’s primary — organized the rally.
DeVito has previously filed a lawsuit against Gov. Tom Wolf’s shutdown order, which the SCOTUS denied to hear, and has called for the governor to be impeached.
Kulik told KDKA this afternoon that she is in Harrisburg to do her job and wasn’t aware of the rally.
