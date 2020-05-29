



DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Allegheny Health Network wants to expand its COVID-19 testing. Its mobile testing site has been set up in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, Homewood, and now the City of Duquesne.

Nickole Nesby, the mayor of Duquesne, says she’s thankful that AHN brought its mobile testing unit to her city.

“Normally, communities such as mine, marginalized communities of color, do not have proper medical attention in our areas,” Nesby said.

The mayor admits she’s been feeling tired lately. She got the nasal coronavirus test, so she’ll know if her symptoms are more than just fatigue.

“They swab each of your nostrils individually and it does leave a tingling sensation afterwards,” she said.

Happening now: An @AHNtoday mobile testing site is set up in Duquesne today, for more #COVID19 testing. A doctor’s referral is not required, but patients need to schedule an appointment to get a test. #KDKA pic.twitter.com/gf39rsVSDm — Lisa Washington (@LisaWashing) May 29, 2020

Jim Atkins believes he might have had COVID-19 in January.

“I went to the doctor and they told me I had the flu, but it was worse than the flu. And I give blood all the time, and I didn’t want to give blood if I have the virus,” said Atkins.

The mayor hopes Duquesne residents who think they may have been exposed, will be tested.

Last week, the unit was in Pittsburgh’s Hill District.

More information can be found on AHN’s website.