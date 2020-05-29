



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The FBI is offering up a $2,500 reward for information in the case of the Memorial Day vandalism to the World War I memorial statue in Lawrenceville.

The “Doughboy” statue was defaced with red paint on Monday morning; since then, the FBI has joined the investigation.

They are now asking for the public’s help gathering leads in the case.

Information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible will be worth $2,500.

The statue sits at Butler Street and Penn Avenue and had recently been cleaned for the Memorial Day holiday.

According to police, the vandalism happened just before 8 a.m. Monday. When KDKA’s cameras got there, the paint still appeared wet. Some of it even landed on the American flags.

In addition to the splashes of red paint, images of a hammer and sickle, and the mysterious phrase, “June 19, 1986 Glory to the Day of Heroism,” were scrawled across the monument.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the FBI’s Pittsburgh Field Office at 412-432-4000. Anonymous tips can be made at tips.fbi.gov.